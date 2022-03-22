Hyderabad: AICC sacks Jagga Reddy as TPCC working president

Hyderabad: The AICC on Monday cracked the whip against TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy for indulging in 'anti-party activities'. It removed Reddy from the post with immediate effect. The party has taken a serious view of a group of Telangana Congress leaders who raised a banner of revolt against TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. The leadership would also take disciplinary action against other leaders, who created 'nuisance' in the party.

Jagga Reddy, senior leaders VH Hanumantha Rao, M Shashidhar Reddy and others had held a meeting on Sunday and resolved to lodge a complaint against Revanth for not inviting them to party programmes conducted in districts.

Leaders said the party high command took a serious note of the comments made by Jagga Reddy against the TPCC Chief. Reddy threw a challenge to Revanth to contest from his Sangareddy Assembly constituency and win the next election. He also made wild allegations against the TPCC leader that the latter adopted personal agenda to promote himself in the State by weakening the leadership.

The TPCC Disciplinary Committee is said to be reviewing the comments made by the rival group and take a decision on issuing show-cause notices in a day or two. AICC secretary and party State in-charge B Raju will arrive here and resolve the leadership crisis in the party. The party will hold a meeting of the rivals and Revanth group and resolve the issue amicably. If the rival group defies the high command orders further, the AICC will act against them, mainly stripping of the party posts.