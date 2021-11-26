Hyderabad: Aim to achieve turnover of Rs 1.5K crore of Vijaya products

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked the department officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for achieving the turnover target of Rs 1,500 crore for the Vijaya dairy milk products.

He held a review meeting on Thursday on marketing of dairy products, starting outlets and other programmes. Yadav said Vijaya Dairy was neglected by the rulers in undivided AP but with special focus of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao it was able to provide quality products to people.

Yadav asked officials to have comprehensive plans for top level marketing, advertisements to take products to people. He advised them to fasten the process of adding more outlets. The Vijaya Dairy was supplying 33 products, including milk, curd, lassi, doodh peda, badam milk, ghee and tetra packs, malai laddu, millet laddu.

The minister wanted officials to ensure the dairy products reach every consumer. The turnover of dairy was Rs 800 crore; officials should strive for bringing it to Rs 1,500 crore. "They should make plans to increase milk procurement and marketing in the wake of proposed mega dairy.

Yadav wanted officials to encourage owners of dairy outlets, who do good business. He said as per the agreement with the National Highway Authority of India, the government had started Vijaya Telangana Parlours at toll gates at Indalvai, Pantangi, Korlapahad, Pipal Pahad, Gudur and Ganjaal. In the coming days more such parlours would be added, he said.