Hyderabad Air Quality Today: Moderate AQI, Pollution Levels & Safety Tips

Hyderabad Air Quality Today: Moderate AQI, Pollution Levels & Safety Tips
Highlights

Hyderabad’s air quality is moderate with an AQI of 74 after Diwali. Check current weather, PM2.5 and PM10 levels, and safety tips for students and sensitive groups.

Hyderabad’s air quality is moderate, with an AQI of 74, following Diwali. Most people can carry out their daily activities safely, but children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory conditions should take necessary precautions.

What is the Current Weather in Hyderabad?

Temperature: 26°C

Sky: Partly cloudy

Humidity: 79%

Wind Speed: 19 km/h

What Are the Pollution Levels?

PM2.5: 21 µg/m³ (Good)

PM10: 62 µg/m³ (Moderate)

Carbon Monoxide (CO): 276 ppb

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2): 3 ppb

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2): 11 ppb

Ozone (O3): 9 ppb

How Can Students Stay Safe?

Limit outdoor activities, especially if you are sensitive to air pollution

Wear masks when necessary

Keep windows closed at night when pollution levels are higher

