Hyderabad Airport Boosts Safety with Runway Upgrade for Better Landings in Fog

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has installed a new system called the Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) on its main runway. This system helps planes land safely when the weather is foggy or when you can't see clearly. It allows planes to land even when the visibility is as low as 300 meters.

The new system is better than the old one because it helps pilots find their way more accurately using special radio signals and lights on the ground. The previous system needed better visibility to land safely.

The airport has also been given permission to improve its secondary runway, so it can work in conditions with visibility as low as 550 meters. This will make sure the airport can keep running smoothly even if there is a problem with the main runway.

This upgrade makes the airport safer and more efficient. The new system will help reduce delays caused by bad weather, making travel smoother. It follows international rules and has been approved by the authorities. It will benefit both local and international flights.