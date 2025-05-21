Hyderabad Airport Crosses 29.5M Flyers in FY25, Up 18% YoY

GMR Airports Limited released its April 2025 traffic report, marking sustained monthly passenger volumes above 2.5 million since November 2024 and highlighting full-year gains for fiscal 2025.

April figures show Hyderabad Airport handled 2.2 million domestic passengers, a 21.3 per cent increase from the same month last year, and 0.4 million international travelers, up 8.8 per cent. Total April traffic reached 2.6 million, a 19.1 per cent year-over-year rise. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, domestic traffic topped 6.6 million, up 22.9 per cent, while international numbers climbed to 1.3 million, a 20.1 per cent increase. Combined passenger counts for the quarter stood at 7.8 million, reflecting a 22.4 per cent year-over-year gain.

For the full fiscal year, domestic traffic reached 24.4 million, an increase of 17.6 per cent; international traffic rose to 5.0 million, up 20.1 per cent; and total passenger volume was 29.5 million, an 18.0 per cent gain.

Operational milestones included a single-day record of approximately 94,000 passengers on Feb. 22, a monthly peak of 2.7 million in December 2024, and quarterly and annual highs aligned with the reported volumes.

Connectivity enhancements at Hyderabad Airport took effect in early 2025. Cathay Pacific launched thrice-weekly services to Hong Kong on March 30. Vietnam Airlines inaugurated direct flights to Hanoi on May 7.

On environmental and social governance, the airport secured Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 5 under the ACA framework and received U.S. Green Building Council LEED NC Platinum certification. The facility opened India’s first integrated electric vehicle charging network for airlines and ground handlers and deployed 15 female commando officers to its security roster.

The company said these results position Hyderabad Airport for continued network growth and ESG advancement in the coming year.