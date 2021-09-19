Hyderabad: All set for idols immersion today

Hyderabad: After reeling under the corona pandemic for nearly two years, the State capital is again to witness spectacular Ganesh immersions on Sunday. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the smooth flow of the procession in the entire city. All the liquor shops would be closed in the city and Vehicular traffic will be diverted on the entire stretch of the idol procession. First time, the idol immersion would also be permitted on the PV Marg.

The government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of idol immersion on Sept 19 as part of nine-day Ganesh festival by following corona protocols. Thousands of police personnel are posted for the smooth conduct of the event to be ending on September 19 after a nine-day of festivities.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the people should cooperate for peaceful and smooth conduct of the festivities. As many as 55 cranes and lighting arrangements were made en route. The officials were instructed to take necessary action and measures to provide all facilities and protection to the devotees and the people. Since a large number of the devotees are expected to throng Tank Bund, they took all measures for safety. About 27000 police personnel would be on duty during the Ganesh festivities, the Minister added.

The Ganesh idol Immersion programme scheduled to be held on Sunday would also be held on PV Marg for the first time this year.

Anjani Kumar said that the immersion programme was not held in the city last year due to the spread of Covid 19 virus. He said that they had handed over 2.5 lakh idols to devotees on behalf of GHMC and added that most of the devotees have decided to immerse the idols in their homes this year. He said that around 27,000 police personnel would man the security arrangements during the immersion programme. He said that the immersion process would be carried out with the help of geo-tagging. He said that a total of 8,175 devotees had registered their names with the police department to install the Ganesh pandals. He said that a total of 55 static cranes had been put up to carry out the immersion process. He that wine shops will remain closed from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm Monday. would be opened on Sunday.

Commenting on the Shoba Yatra of Khairatabad Ganesh , he said that the Shoba Yatra would be continued for 2.5-km distance and added that the idol would be immersed at crane number 4.

He urged the people to lodge any complaint with them by calling on 9490598985 and

040-27852482 phone numbers.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said CCTV cameras were installed at all places of the immersion and the IT cell of the department would monitor the CCTVs from command control room. She Teams would also be roped into to check eve teasing at the immersion spots. He urged the devotees to call up on emergency number 100 if they needed any kind of help during the immersion program.