Hyderabad: All set for Independence Day 2023 fete

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag at Golconda Fort. Telangana Police are making heavy security arrangements for the event. Rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations are being held for the last 2-3 days.

On Friday, the police continued their rehearsals. Additional DGP Swathi Lakra supervised the rehearsals. About 400 policemen participated in the rehearsals. A five-kilometer long stretch around Golconda Fort was inspected intensively. Teams of CounterIntelligence, Intelligence, Octopus, SB, CAR, Intelligence Security Wing, CRPF, Telangana State Police, and City Security Wing conducted security drills for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a high-level review meeting on the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. She gave several suggestions to the authorities on the arrangements.

CM KCR will unfurl the national flag at 10 am at the Golconda Fort. Before that, he would pay tributes to the freedom fighters at the Martyrs' Memorial at the Secunderabad Parade Ground.