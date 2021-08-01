Hyderabad: All set for Old City Bonalu

Hyderabad: Stage is set for the Lal Darwaza Sri Simhavahini Ammavari Bonalu on Sunday as the government made all the arrangements for the final leg of the state festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu.

The festival, which started on July 11 from the Golconda fort, would end with Bonalu in Old City and other parts of Greater Hyderabad. The famous Sri Simhavahini temple at Lal Darwaza in Old City is the centre point for the devotees as all the VIPs seek the blessings of the Goddess.

The Bhagyanagar Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the two-day festival. The Committee would be offering Bangaru Bonum to Ammavaru on Sunday. The devotees have offered Bonum during the last fortnight especially after the committee members gave a call asking them not to offer it all at once.

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali would offer silk cloths to Ammavaru on behalf of the State Government at about 8.30 am.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the government and also the committee has made all the arrangements to ensure there is no inconvenience caused to the devotees. The minister called upon the devotees to strictly follow the Covid norms while coming to the temples.



The second famous temple in the Old City, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple also decked up as the puja rituals have already started from Saturday. The temple committee members took up Chandi Homam in the temple premises.

According to the temple committee members, the main festival begins at the historical Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram at 3 am with Ammavari Maha Abhishekam on Sunday. After the Ammavari alankaram devotees would be allowed for darshan and offering of Bonam from 6 am onwards.

The Samithi members said that Ammavari Shanti Kalyanam will take place at 6 pm at temple premises followed by Pothraju Swagatham. There will be Rangam (oracle prediction) at 1 pm and later Bonalu procession on Monday. The colourful Bonalu procession with Ammavari Ghatam on a decorated elephant will be inaugurated by government advisor KV Ramanachary, and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at 4 pm. Elephant Lakshmi from Virupaksha temple of Hampi in Hospet taluk from Bellary in Karnataka has been arranged for the procession.

The procession would pass through Bela, Sudha Talkies, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza Crossroads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathargatti, Madina and reach Mahankali temple at Delhi Darwaza, River Musi at Nayapul at about 7.30 pm.