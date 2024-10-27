Hyderabad among fastest-growing cities in world: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, said on Saturday, that Hyderabad city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world on several fronts.

Addressing the media after inaugurating several development works in the Musheerabad Assembly, in the presence of the local MLA Muta Gopal and corporator Supriya on Saturday, he said the city is advancing rapidly in the industrial, IT, pharma, defence, health and education sectors.

However, unfortunately, for the past few days, the contractors have not received bills, and the workers working in the Hyderabad Civic Wings are facing difficulties in not getting their salaries. “Contractors are not coming forward when tenders are called for sanctioned works. People face many problems due to the drainage water coming into the houses even when it rains a little. The drainage system in Hyderabad city is chaotic.”

Many slum areas and colonies around Hyderabad have open drainage and the underground drainage system is yet to be constructed. He warned “If the government does not respond and take immediate action, there is a possibility that the drainage system will be paralyzed in the coming days. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has repeatedly said that the Musi river will be beautified with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Hyderabad needs beautification, and there is no issue with it. However, it should not be at the cost of demolition of the houses of the poor,” the Minister said.

Besides, the first drainage system in the slums should be resolved. Also, the non-removal of silt in the underground drainage system will pose a serious problem for the city. He said, “I request Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to arrange a high-level meeting regarding Hyderabad city and grant necessary funds to take up necessary works to protect the city from falling into oblivion.” Earlier, the Union Minister inaugurated the second floor of Padmasali Sangam Community Hall after initiating several development programmes in the Addic Met Division and Lalita Nagar Graveyard. A CC road was laid in Badam Chettu Gully, and an open gym and stage-sitting galleries were opened in the municipal ward office and volleyball ground.