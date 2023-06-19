Hyderabad: Anjaiah Yadav lauds fresh water provision to households

Rangareddy: During the Telangana water festival, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav recalled the remarkable achievement of the Telangana government in providing fresh water to the region. The festival took place at the Kamdaman Mission Bhagiratha Water Purification Centre under the auspices of local officials, marking a significant milestone in the area’s water infrastructure.

During his address, he proudly highlighted the successful implementation of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which has revolutionised the availability of fresh water in the Shadnagar constituency. With an impressive allocation of Rs. 433.70 crores to the scheme, the funds were effectively utilised for various initiatives, including the construction of 79,527 household water connections and the establishment of 321 Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) tanks.

These significant endeavors, coupled with the establishment of the Kamdaman Mission Bhagiratha water treatment centre, have secured a prominent place in the region’s history books. This accomplishment showcases the Telangana government;s unwavering commitment to providing clean and accessible water resources to its citizens.

Speaking about the specifics of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, he revealed that 68,027 houses in six mandals of the constituency had been equipped with water connections. Furthermore, a total of 298 OHSR tanks were constructed at a cost of 110.64 crores. The Shadnagar Municipality also witnessed significant progress, with the installation of 11,500 nalla connections and the construction of seven OHSR tanks. Strengthening the water infrastructure further, the Kammadan water treatment plant, completed at a cost of 260 crores, along with the construction of 16 OHSR tanks, has significantly enhanced water availability in the area. The Telangana Water Festival witnessed the presence of local Sarpanch, ZPTCs, MPPs, public representatives, officials, and other esteemed dignitaries. The event served as a testament to the collective efforts made by the Telangana government and its commitment to ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply for the residents of Shadnagar.