Hyderabad: Arm holders asked to deposit gun licences in PS

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner and Secunderabad Licensing Authority CV Anand, IPS, ordered that in the interest of public peace and tranquillity, all the holders of Arms Licenses residing in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad except those issued to persons employed on guard duty in the premises of Nationalised Banks, Public Sector undertakings and security personnel and sports men, who are members of National Rifle Association at different levels and have to participate in various Sporting events in which they need to use their rifles, in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, shall deposit their weapons with Police Stations concerned or authorised Arms Dealers immediately under intimation to the concerned Police Stations in connection with the ensuing Biennial Elections to the Telangana Legislative Council in respect of Teachers and Local Authorities Constituencies to be held in the twin cities on March 13.

Falling which penal action will be initiated against the erring persons by confiscating the weapons and also prosecuting them under appropriate provisions of law. The weapons deposited may be taken back by the License Holders on or after March 23 after completion of the election process.