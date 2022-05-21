Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi launches developmental works worth Rs 127 cr

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday inaugurated various developmental works worth Rs 127 crore, along with local MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj, in the Nampally constituency.

According to the MLA, to improve education of minority girls and women, a junior college, with hostel facility, will be constructed at Bazarghat. A foot-over-bridge connecting the Niloufer Hospital buildings will be built. A massive skywalk at Mehdipatnam over the PVNR expressway for pedestrians will be constructed. For children and families visiting the Chacha Nehru Park at Masab Tank an open-air theatre and a library is to be built. The works includes repairing and re-modelling of sewage lines in various areas to prevent water-stagnation.

Hussain said to ensure smooth flow of water and flooding in the area, the Balkapur nala will be restored. BT and VDCC roads will be laid in various areas of Nampally.

Corporators Mohammed Majid Hussain (Mehdipatnam), Zaker Baqueri (Dattatreya Nagar), party leaders Dr Shaik Mohd Khasim, Arif Rizwan, Sarfaraz Siddiqui, Zafar Khan, Mohammed Moosa were present.