Hyderabad: ASI swings into action, demolishes illegal construction at Golconda

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to demolish the 'illegal construction' near Bala Hisar, in Golconda Fort.

The Hans India had taken up the issue of illegal construction and plotting going on for the last few days near the back wall of Bala Hissar. The ASI swung into action and issued notices to the GHMC.

According to The Hans India report ( 'Illegal construction at Golconda Fort') on March 11, for the last few days a construction and a plotting activity was on near the wall of Bala Hissar. Construction has been going on at least 30 feet above the second safeel of Golconda Fort towards the 18 Seedi Road.

After the report was published, ASI issued notices to the GHMC and directed it to demolish the structure. "Some activity was going on at the Fort of Golconda, which was illegal, at any heritage site. After the ASI received information, the department issued orders for demolition. The illegal structures were demolished. The ASI ensures that no further illegal activities will take place at Golconda Fort," an ASI officer told THI.

However, the ASI had earlier issued a notice to the GHMC, seeking a detailed report on illegal constructions around the Fort, but the civic body failed to act.