Hyderabad: At Friday meet, KCR to discuss strategies to take on BJP

Hyderabad: Amidst the tussle with the Centre on paddy procurement issue, the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has convened the party's extended committee meeting by inviting MPs, MLAs, heads of Rythu Bandhu Samithis, chairmen of various corporations and others. Party leaders, meanwhile, expect that the meeting would generate political heat in the coming days.

The Friday's meeting attains significance as the TRS chief has waged a war against the BJP government at the Centre. The TRS chief had announced that the BJP should be thrown out of power and had even met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to garner his support. Party leaders said that the Chief Minister was likely to take some key decisions in the meeting, hence all the party leaders have been asked to attend it.

Sources said that the TRS chief would be preparing the party leaders to remain focused on political issues since only two years were left for the next election if the party does not go for early polls. Sources said that the CM would be announcing sops to party leaders waiting for nominated posts. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister nominated Manne Krishank as the chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corpoation, Errolla Srinivas as chairman of State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and V Saichander as Chairman of State Warehousing Corporation. Krishank was the social media in-chrage of the party while Saichander is a familiar folk artist seen at party programmes. Erolla was earlier the chairman of SC, ST Commission.

Sources said that the CM would take a decision on other nominated posts like temple committees, market committees and others. The posts would be for two years and this would help the unhappy party leaders get satisfied and work for the victory of the party in the next election.

Sources said that the Chief Minister may announce the alternative cropping policy and ask the party leaders to take this message to the masses in villages and also expose the BJP leaders who were the reason for the crisis. He may also give a call to the party leaders to participate in the protest programmes taken up by the opposition parties against the BJP and give a call to oppose the Saffron party leaders. The TRS chief during his visit to the districts would inaugurate the party offices and decide on the training programme of the party workers.