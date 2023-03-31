Hyderabad: Auto drivers vow to support Congress in coming TS polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC convenorMohd Amanullah Khan on Thursday alleged that the ruling BRS party had not been solving auto drivers' problems.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Mohd Amanullah Khan announced that the auto drivers, in protest against the government's negligence, would observe one day auto bandh on April 30 to prevent inauguration of the new Secretariate and launch "KCR Hatao Auto Driver Bachao" campaign. He said that the auto drivers would not allow Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come out of Pragati Bhavan by jamming the roads with autos from all the sides.

He also condemned the murder of an aged auto driver Shaik Amjad on last Saturday at Osmania Dental Hospital by an intoxicated anti-social.

In this connection, he demanded that the State government immediately pay Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased auto driver. He also recalled that an auto driver named Anand was murdered by pouring petrol in the Secunderabad while he was sleeping in the night on backside of his auto. But the State government failed to pay an ex-gratia to the deceased auto driver's family- members so far. He said they will collect funds from the auto drivers and handover the amount to the kin of the deceased auto driver through Siasat Editor Zahed Ali Khan as before. He announced from here onwards, they would raise "Ab ki Bar Congress Sarkar" slogan and will support only Congress party.