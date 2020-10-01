Hyderabad: Avanti Reddy meets Sajjanar, seeks police protection

Hyderabad: Avanti Reddy, wife of honour killing victim Hemant Kumar, on Wednesday met Cyberabad commissioner of police V C Sajjanar at his office in Gachibowli.



According to sources, she requested the officer to expedite the process of arresting all the accused involved in the case and make a strong charge sheet, so that all the persons involved in the offence be awarded capital punishment.

At present, Avanti Reddy is staying with her in-laws as she was not allowed at her parents home after the incident. Meanwhile, she also requested for police protection as she said that her life was under threat from her relatives. The Commissioner assured Avanti of justice to the deceased and informed that the police department was working day and night to get the issue resolved as the culprits are being interrogated from multiple angles related to the murder and so far, 14 persons have been arrested, while four are still absconding. He also assured that he will seek a trial in fast track court at the earliest. The DCP of Madhapur, M Venkateshwarlu noted, "The father and uncle of Avanti Reddy have been arrested and are being questioned. However, a name which figured while questioning Avanti is of her brother Ashish Reddy. Now we are trying to figure out his role in the entire incident."

"It has also been observed that Hemant and Avanti did not notify the police about changing their address from Chandanagar to TNGO's Colony in Gachibowli because when they were counseled by the Chandanagar police, they were clearly instructed that their movements shall be notified to police all the times. Apart from it, the couple did not notice any suspicious movements near their new residence. But the fact is the accused Krishna, who is currently absconding, was conducting a recce on a regular basis," added the officer. Hemant Kumar was murdered by the family members of Avanti Reddy last week and his body was dumped on a road side in Sangareddy district. The Cyberabad police formed special teams since then and working round-the-clock to nab the other accused.