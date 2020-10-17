Hyderabad: Avenue plantation taken up under HH-VI phase

Hyderabad: The GHMC Serilingampalli Zone has taken up median plantation at Leather Park Road, Nandi Hills, and lakeside plantation at Khajaguda lake under the sixth phase of Telangana Haritha Haaram.



Neeraja Gandhi, Deputy Director (Urban Biodiversity) said, "As a State government order, the main focus will be on avenue plantation along the major roads, minor roads, colony roads, open space plantations and lake plantations. As per instructions from the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to identify places, including lake areas and open areas where extensive plantations can be taken up. Based on the locations, we would finalise the species of saplings to increase the green cover. The urban biodiversity wing has planned to beautify the Khajaguda lakeside and also median development at Leather Park Road, Nandi Hills."

The avenue plantation helps in bringing down air and noise pollution levels. It will also result in better air quality. Bushy avenue plantation trees help avoid the head light glares on highway. Avenue Plantations helps in beautifying the surroundings. The officials have planned to beautify the 4-km stretch of Khajaguda lakesides area. Nearly 2000 indigenous species, including kangua and Italian cyprus plants, have been planted on the medians. Beautiful sculptures would also come up in the area. A floating island has been set up in the lake. Bamboos are used for keeping the island afloat and various flowering plants would be planted on it. Over Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for the development and beautification of the lake. Works started in the first week of September and would be completed by the last week of October, said Gandhi.

The central median development at Leather Park Road, Nandi Hills, has been completed. Around 12,000 plants were planted. Over Rs 40 lakh has been sanctioned for the development and beautification of the lake. Works started in the first week of September and completed in the second week of October.