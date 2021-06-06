Hyderabad: AVOPA distributes essentials to Covid affected people

Shadnagar: AVOPA (Arya Vysya Officials and Professionals Association) of Shadnagar branch along with donors distributed essential items to poor people, who were affected with Covid-19, in Shadnagar constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, AVOPA vice-president MVS Suresh said that they will always come forward to support and help people in need.

"Covid pandemic has affected many families in the constituency and the poor were suffering without food and other essentials. After seeing their plight, we are distributing essential items to the needy," he added. Suresh urged the people to strictly follow lockdown norms and not to venture out of their house.

AVOPA general secretary Kalva Manikyam, treasurer Raghavendar, Arya Vysya Advisory Committee members Yamsani Srinivasulu, Peddi Rammohan, district AVOPA convener Pendyala Jagadishwar, AVOPA president Gudipally Venkataramana, Vasavi Club regional chairman V Kumar, Neela Ravinder, Ageeru Shekar and others were present.