Hyderabad: Bachupally residents organise cleanness drive

Hyderabad: Heaps of garbage piled up on the roadside across the city are not just destroying the environment, but also have become an open breeding ground for domestic animals. This issue has become a common sight across the city and is often ignored by people and civic authorities.

To keep the area clean, on humanitarian grounds, a few residents of Bachupally took up a cleanness drive and cleaned a stretch of the area on Friday.

According to volunteers of 'Clean my area and swachh Telangana' with this concept, they started the cleanness drive in the Bachupally area. Six months back a similar campaign was organised at Ameenpur. The volunteers plan to take up a cleanness drive every three months across the city.

Surendra Uplenchiwar, a social activist and resident of Bachupally said, "the main aim of the drive is to spread awareness about inculcating a habit of cleaning the area. Keeping the surroundings neat and clean is necessary to live a healthy life and also to stay away from diseases. So there is a need to create awareness among people regarding the benefits of cleanliness. As daily I used to see plastic and other domestic waste littered all around the streets, none bothered to clean, so we few locals have taken up the cleanness drive."

Said another resident, "as it is not only the duty of GHMC sanitation staff to keep our lanes clean, as citizens it is also our responsibility. Whenever you see a mess, pitch in and clean it. For our own interest, we, a few locals, have joined in this drive and cleaned the entire one km stretch." Ramana Reddy, another resident, shared, "planning to expand the drive across the city; interested persons can wholeheartedly join us in our cleanness drive, so that we can expand it."