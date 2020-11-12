Hyderabad: Bad state of amenities persists in Borabanda

Borabanda: The Borabanda locals unanimously express their disappointment over lack of development in the division.

The damaged internal roads, drain overflow, disrupted water supply and irregular garbage clearing across the division are the perennial problems being faced by the locals. Serving the Borabanda division since 2016, Baba Fasiuddin's overall performance has failed to impress the locals.

The area corporator while contesting for Borabanda made election promises of developing and fixing roads, sewerage and water system in all the colonies and low-lying areas of Borabanda. But the ground reality is that while main roads are being developed across the Borabanda but the internal roads are left without any attention. Even the sewerage lines need to be fixed. "We are not completely satisfied with the development of Boarabanda in the last three years.

We were expecting that the young leader would do better but Baba has developed few main roads many of the damaged internal roads are left unattended," said MD Awais, a shopkeeper in Borabanda.

WHAT THE PUBLIC SAY

• Internal roads of Borabanda left unattended

• Vegetable market yet to see the light

• Drain system in low-lying areas yet to be focused

• Borabanda Pankha still developing

• Bus shelter for the main bus stop

WHAT WAS PROMISED

• Development of roads across Borabanda

• Widening of main roads

• Construction of community halls, one hall for each area

• Proper drain lines and resolve overflowing issues

• Regular drinking water supply

• Construction of vegetable market