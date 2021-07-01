Hyderabad: Badangpet civic body's smart act to keep encroachers at bay

Hyderabad: In order to make use of available government land and the funds to their fullest, the Officials of newly formed Badangpet Municipality under Maeshwaram constituency have grounded five projects during the last one year. Out of which two projects have been completed while the remaining three are in different states of construction.

The five projects include the proposed New Municipality Building, Praja Bhavan, Park-cum-Nursery, Garden around the landmark 'Badangpet Burj' – which is also a symbol of the Municipality and the Zila Grandhalaya Head Office building. All these five structures are standing stones thrown away from each other.

Out of the five components of development, the Park-cum-Nursery named "Dawood Khan Guda Park-cum-Nursery" in Ward No. 23 is unique in its appearance as it houses different varieties of rare species of succulents and cactus, besides stone carving art.

The Park-cum-Nursery is also has a variety of vegetable and fruit plants that include lady finger, egg plant, guava, citrus lemon besides a fully grown lawn with walkway. "Spreads on nearly two acres of area, the park-cum-nursery has nearly 3.5 lakhs saplings raised with a cost of around Rs.1.20 crores in a period of seven months. Similarly it carries almost all varieties of succulents and cactus and some of them are rarely available," informed Krishna Mohan Reddy, Commissioner Badangpet Municipal Corporation.

Moreover, he said that a new municipal building is also coming up a few meters away with a plinth area of 10,000 Sq.feets on an allotted land of one acre. "So far we have spent around Rs.3.5 crores but it will take additional six months to get into a complete shape.

Opposite to an under construction municipal building, there exists an under construction building earmarked for Praja Bhavan.

This structure is also coming up over 5000 Sq.feets of area with a estimated cost of Rs.1.6 crores," he explained

Promotion of Badangpet Burj into a captivating green expanse is also another eye-catching theme being shaped under the supervision of Commissioner Krishna Mohan Reddy. "It was just a Burj atop the rear side of the municipal building until a few months ago.

However, we decided to turn it into a pleasant park with a walkway to help local people visit and unwind for a few hours in the green expanse. Besides, the ground plus two floors of Zilla Grandhalaya building is also getting into shape with an outlay of Rs.2 crores.

The structure along with the municipal building and Praja Bhawan will be completed in next few months," the commissioner informed.