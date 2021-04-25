Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal to take out bike rally with Deeksha devotees

Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal on Saturday announced that it would take up Vir Hanuman Vijay Yatra bike rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 27, with those who are observing Hanuman Deeksha.

Addressing a press conference here, Bajrang Dal convenor Subhash Chander and co-convenor Kumara Swamy said that the rally would start at 9.30 am from Gowliguda Ram Mandir after hawan and pooja at 8 am and would culminate at Tadbund Veeranjaneya Swamy temple. "There would be one person on the bike and the person should be involved in Hanuman Deeksha. No other person would be allowed in the bike rally other than those having Hanuman mala," said Subhash Chander.

He further added that the rally would be taken out in complete compliance with Covid 19 rules prescribed by the State government. He said that they had applied for the permission but there was no response from the police as of now.