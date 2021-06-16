Hyderabad: Balanagar flyover likely to be inaugurated by this month-end

Balanagar: The Balanagar flyover which is missed several deadlines is likely to be inaugurated by this month's end, the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) say that 90 per cent of the works were finished.

The six-lane two-way flyover which is being constructed between Balanagar Crossroads and Narsapur Crossroads, once opened the traffic will be decongested at Balanagar junction and it facilitates to the smooth flow of traffic on the Balanagar main road and motorists can crossover to Narsapur and Fathenagar T junction.

This project was taken up by HMDA, at the cost of Rs 385 crore out of which Rs 265 crore was used for land acquisition and the rest of the amount is for the civil works, the length of this flyover is 1.13 kms and the first flyover in the city designed for commuting at a speed of 60 kmph, all the other flyovers in the city are with a speed limit of 40 kmph.

To absorb the water and protect the concrete and steel of the flyover, a 6mm thick asphaltic sheet spread between the bitumen layer and slab of the flyover.

The officials of HMDA said that almost 90 per cent of the works were finished including the installation of streetlights on either side of the flyover and mostly the works will be finished and inaugurated by this month's end.

The flyover works which should have completed by last year whereas delayed due to the land acquisitions and regular commuters owing to huge traffic snarls, several hurdles were cleared off by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) while the project is underway, the greenery will be developed on the central median on the flyover, the officials added.

The traffic below the flyover will reduce once this flyover gets inaugurated and would help the free flow of traffic near Balanagar junction.