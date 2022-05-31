Hyderabad: Bank of India, T zone, fetes Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Bank of India, Telangana zone, felicitated its officer and World Boxing Champion, Nikhat Zareen, on Monday at the zonal office in PTI Building. When she visited the office after winning the gold medal in Turkey, the staff received her with a warm welcome.

She was greeted by Vivekanand Dubey, General Manager, NBG South II and Suvendu Kumar Behera, zonal manager. All the staff members bestowed their kind words to her.

Nikhat expressed her gratitude to the organisation for supporting her in the journey since the day she was appointed in May 2021. She thanked everyone for standing by her professional career.

The bank celebrated her success at zonal office and wished her to win medals in upcoming Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympics.

Recently the bank recruited a good number of sportsperson and has been encouraging them to excel in their chosen fields. The bank officials stated that besides, Nikhat, archer Akula Ravali has been posted in the Telangana zone.