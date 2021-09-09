Hyderabad: Bank robbery attempt foiled in Gachibowli

A robbery bid at Central bank in Gachibowli has been foiled as the thieves failed to open the strong room. The incident came to light on Thursday when the bank staff realized the electronic devices such as computers and hard disks went missing.



The thieves also damaged the CC cameras in the bank while leaving.



The staff who learned about the robbery alerted the police who rushed to the spot and examined the bank. It is surprising that the incident occurred adjacent to the police commissionerate.



The Rayadurgam police registered a case and launched an investigation.

