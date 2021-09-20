Hyderabad: Basavatarakam cancer hospital gets digital radiography machine

Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI), the premier cancer hospital, here, has added one more key facility in order to provide better diagnostic services to patients. The new facility consisting of a digital radiography machine, FDR SMART F, manufactured by renowned Fujifilm, was inaugurated by Nandamuri Balakrishna, chairman, BIACH&RI.

This machine is capable of taking 200 X-rays within eight hours, thus allowing the hospital to serve more patients in a single day.

It is capable of producing high end digital imagery which will enhance the diagnostic capability of medical experts. Further, it also releases very low dose of radiation during the imaging process, thus reducing the radiation exposure to the patient undergoing the test.

Addressing the gathering, Balakrishna reiterated the hospital commitment to provide advanced treatment and diagnostic facilities at affordable cost to the poor. He said the introduction of new technologies will continue in future, thus enabling the patients to receive world class treatment.

Explaining the features of the machine Dr K Veeriah Chowdhary, HOD, Radiology department said it will enhance capacity of the wing, thus allowing it to cater to a large number of patients in a single day. While pointing out the BIACH&RI efforts to bring in latest technologies, he revealed that the wing recently introduced a 3D digital mammography machine, which is first in the country.

Later Balakrishna interacted with a young cancer patient, who was suffering with rare Myelodysplastic syndrome which has been successfully treated by doctors of the hospital. Those present included Dr R V Prabhakar Rao, CEO, BIACH&RI, Dr TS Rao, medical director, Dr Kalpana Raghunath, associate director, Dr Phani Koteswara Rao, medical superintendent.