Hyderabad-based NGO donates first of its kind Cattle Rescue Ambulance

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, G S Helping Hands Foundation donated a Cattle Rescue Ambulance with a Hydraulic lift to Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal at Narsingi on Sunday.

As per the release, this cattle rescue ambulance is the first and one of its kind with a hydraulic lift in Hyderabad. The hydraulic ambulance will help reach injured cows to veterinary hospitals and will render services in a 50 km radius from Narsingi.

The ambulance was designed within two months. The hydraulic system enables to rescue cows from the injury site and shift them in the ambulance with minimum trauma to the animal.

D Rekha Yadigiri, chairperson, Narsingi Municipality said, we humans have an ambulance to take care of us in a medical emergency but appreciate the noble thought of members of the Hyderabad based NGO to have an ambulance for cows too.