Hyderabad: Bike taxi drive arrested for harassing girls

Hyderabad: She Team on Tuesday night arrested a rapido driver for sexually harassing customers in Hyderabad.

Man identified as Vijay Kumar has been working as a rapido bike rider and used to drop customers at their destination as per his bookings. Likewise, a few college girls have booked his bike. He used to choose a few college girls mobile numbers, who booked his bike and used to send them half nude photos and harassed them. Unable to bear the torture, around eight victims complained to She Teams.

The She Teams began iinvestigation and trace Vijay Kumar and in the process the She Teams also detained two people for questioning. It is said that the duo in had told the whereabouts of Vijay Kumar. She Teams then nabbed Vijay Kumar and began interrogation.

During police interrogation, Vijay Kumar confessed to his crime of harassing girls due to his sexual urges.