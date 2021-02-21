Hyderabad: BJP blitzkrieg begins for MLC elections

Shadnagar: Bhartiya Janata Party State unit has kicked off a full-fledged campaign for the ensuing MLC elections in the State.

In this view, Shadnagar constituency BJP leaders and activists on Sundayconducted campaigning in Mogiligidda village of Shadnagar constituency under the leadership of district BJP spokesperson Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh Gupta said that MLC candidate Ramchander Rao was focusing on issues concerning government teachers and trying to solve them by taking it up to the authorities.

He further said that Ramchander Rao was pressurising the government to pay unemployment allowance as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the previous elections. Venkatesh Gupta later urged all leaders and activists to work for the party's win.