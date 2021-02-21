X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP blitzkrieg begins for MLC elections

BJP blitzkrieg begins for MLC elections
x

BJP blitzkrieg begins for MLC elections

Highlights

Shadnagar: Bhartiya Janata Party State unit has kicked off a full-fledged campaign for the ensuing MLC elections in the State. In this view, Shadna...

Shadnagar: Bhartiya Janata Party State unit has kicked off a full-fledged campaign for the ensuing MLC elections in the State.

In this view, Shadnagar constituency BJP leaders and activists on Sundayconducted campaigning in Mogiligidda village of Shadnagar constituency under the leadership of district BJP spokesperson Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh Gupta said that MLC candidate Ramchander Rao was focusing on issues concerning government teachers and trying to solve them by taking it up to the authorities.

He further said that Ramchander Rao was pressurising the government to pay unemployment allowance as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the previous elections. Venkatesh Gupta later urged all leaders and activists to work for the party's win.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X