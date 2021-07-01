Hyderabad: BJP corporators stage dharna

Adarshnagar: The BJP GHMC Corporators on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the Mayor's chamber protesting against passage of the budget for 2021-22 without seeking their opinion and not giving enough time to them at the virtual meeting on June 29.

The corporators demanded another meeting be held to discuss public issues and allotment of time to everyone to speak.

Later they met Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

Corporators K Mahendar (Moosapet), D Karnakar (Gudimalkapur), R Dheeraj Reddy (RK Puram) were among those took part in the dharna.