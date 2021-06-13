Hyderabad: BJP leaders condole death of Narayana Das

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national Executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy and senior party leaders condoled the death of Narayana Das, one of the founders of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In a condolence message here on Saturday, Nallu Indrasena Reddy said that Narayana Das used to spread the nationalist ideals among the students of Osmania University and work for the country. He played a key role in saving students from getting influenced by the leftist extremist ideologies and fought against the same, he added.

He recalled the services of Das in RSS, Jan Sangh and other wings of the RSS, besides taking an active part in the separate Telangana movement in 1969 and fight against the emergency. Kishan Reddy recalled his relationship with Narayana Das advising him and giving suggestions on several occasions. He played a key role in the separate Telangana movement by roping in students in a big way. He paid tributes to the departed leader who dedicated his entire life to the society and country.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the news of Narayana Das's death pained him, and called him the first generation of students who worked for the nationalism in Telangana State.

He not only fought against leftist extremism and Naxalites attacks to spread nationalist ideas among the students in the Osmania University, but he also spent his entire life for the sake of students, youth and people and stood as an inspiration.