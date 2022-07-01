Hyderabad: BJP leaders make a beeline to Charminar Bhagyalaxmi temple

Hyderabad: BJP leaders, including ministers and legislators who arrived here to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive Committee meeting on July 2-3 made a beeline to Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar. There is a political buzz in the city in view of the two-day NEC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, several CMs of BJP-ruled States, and other functionaries will participate in the meeting.

Leaders, ministers and MLAs visited the Old city and offered prayers at the temple. According to party sources, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to visit the temple any time during the meeting. The timings have not been disclosed in the wake of security concerns. On Friday BJP dignitaries, including national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, Bihar MP Purvi Champaran, Arunachal Pradesh president and MLA Biyuram Wahge, MP from Mangaldoi (Assam) Dilip Saikia, North-East BJP general secretary Ajay Jamwal, MP Dhauraha (UP) Rekha Verma, MLA Ambala City (Haryana), Assem Goel, Raghubar Das, former CM of Jharkhand, Ratnakar Mishra, ex-MLA (UP), Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya of Ayodhya and other leaders offered prayers at the temple. On Thursday actor Kushbu Sundar also visited the shrine.

The city police made an elaborate security arrangements and deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF), Task Force, Armed Reserve Police and local law and order personnel. Police pickets have also been posted at various important and sensitive places in the Old City to ensure that the BJP's meeting goes well. Patrolling vehicles have also been asked to do thorough checks.