Hyderabad: BJP MLAs call on Eatala Rajender at hospital

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh on Sunday called on ailing party leader and former minister Eatala Rajender at a private hospital in the city.

Speaking to the media persons later, the two MLAs informed that Eatala's health condition was improving and he would be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Adding that Eatala would resume his padayatra after reaching Huzurabad, the MLAs expressed confidence that the former Minister would win for the seventh consecutive term from Huzurabad constituency with the blessings of people.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national vice-president D K Aruna, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, ex-MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, had called on Eatala on Saturday. Konda enquired from doctors about his health status.