Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP MLAs call on Eatala Rajender at hospital

BJP MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao enquiring about the health of party leader EatalaRajender at a city hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday
x

BJP MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao enquiring about the health of party leader EatalaRajender at a city hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday

Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh on Sunday called on ailing party leader and former minister Eatala Rajender at a private hospital in the city.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh on Sunday called on ailing party leader and former minister Eatala Rajender at a private hospital in the city.

Speaking to the media persons later, the two MLAs informed that Eatala's health condition was improving and he would be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Adding that Eatala would resume his padayatra after reaching Huzurabad, the MLAs expressed confidence that the former Minister would win for the seventh consecutive term from Huzurabad constituency with the blessings of people.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national vice-president D K Aruna, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, ex-MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, had called on Eatala on Saturday. Konda enquired from doctors about his health status.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X