Hyderabad: BJP move to seek micro donations

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will launch a nationwide programme to seek micro donations from people at the State party office here on January 30. Party state general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said that the collection of small amounts of money in the name of 'Micro Donations' will continue till February 11.

The BJP state chief has formed a committee with former MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy as the State convener, state treasurer Bhandari Shanthikumar and state secretary Papa Rao as co-conveners for the successful conduct of the programme in Telangana.

As part of the campaign only small amounts of donations of Rs 5 to Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and the like will be accepted. An individual can only donate once. They can download the 'NAMO' app and make donations, by entering their name, mobile number and email ID. They should pay donations only through digital payment services like Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Net Banking. Cash and cheques will not be entertained.