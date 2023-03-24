Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha awareness drive from April 6

Hyderabad: State BJP OBC Morcha is to launch an awareness campaign from April 6 to 14 across Telangana.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Wednesday, Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, former MP, and Ale Bhaskar Raaj, BJP OBC Morcha State president, said the campaign would touch every doorstep of BCs to explain the programmes and welfare schemes initiated by the Centre. At the same time, the focus would be on suppression the community is facing under the BRS for the past eight years, said Bhaskar.

Gound alleged that BCs in Telangana were being oppressed at every step."They are the most neglected and suffering class in the State". He said since the BRS came to power, BCs are wilfully denied their due in political, economic, educational and job opportunities. Besides, even BC media has become targets of the government, he alleged.

Charging that social justice was being denied to BCs across the State, he said 30 lakh of 40 lakh BRS members are BCsk; but, they have got nothing in the past eight years. "The BC ministers in KCR Cabinet are acting more like workers of the Kalavakuntla family". He asked the BC BRS members not to get carried away by the

'AtmeeyaSadassulu' as the ruling party is interested to woo them for their votes in an election year. He asked them to question the party leaders as to what they had done for their uplift.

The former MP said there are 1.5 crore BC votes in the State;the OBC Morcha will reach out to all of them and create awareness among to support BJP. Besides, he accused the BRS of trying to target the Reddy community leaders and their financial sources to weaken them politically and economically. Goud demanded the government to appoint a sitting judge to probe the TSPSC question paper leak.