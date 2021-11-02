Hyderabad: BJP Praja Sangrama Yatra-2 from November 21

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take up the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from November 21.

This was announced after a day-long meeting presided over by the State BJP chief and attended by the state senior leaders, district party president and party assembly in-charges.

Disclosing the same, State BJP Legislature Party leader in the State Assembly and BJP MLA Raja Singh, State general secretaries Gujjula Premender Reddy and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Padayatra convenor Dr Sarveswar Reddy said, "The meeting has discussed three issues of its agenda."

Accordingly, the meeting reviewed the developments that took place during the Huzurabad bypoll and also the irregularities that took place besides the misuse of official machinery to harass the BJP cadre.

Meanwhile, ahead of second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, the saffron party has decided to organise Unemployed Million March with lakhs of students, youth and unemployed at Hyderabad on November 12, to mount pressure on the State government to issue job notifications.

As part of preparation for the Million March, district-level meetings will be held on November 6 and 7, with youth, students and unemployed youth. Similarly, on November 8 and 9, meetings will be held at all the 119 Assembly segments to bring them to Hyderabad.

Dr Manohar Reddy said that the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yathra would be held from November 21 to January 10, for 50 days. The yatra would cover 16 assembly segments. Details of the route map and others would be announced shortly, he added.

He said that the first phase had already covered Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar districts. The second phase would cover erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal districts. As announced, it was decided to complete the remaining assembly constituencies in a phased manner in 2022, which might take about 200 to 240 days. The party would focus on the preparation of the elections in 2023, he added.

Party national general secretary Siva Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and other senior leaders spoke at the meeting.