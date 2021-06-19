Hyderabad: BJP protests out GHMC head office

Adarsh Nagar: The Corporators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and activists led by Raja Singh, MLA held protest in front of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Friday demanding removal of slits and encroachments on Nalas in view of Monsoon.

However, the police obstructed the BJP corporators and leaders when they attempted to enter into the GHMC office. Later, Raja Singh along with Former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and former Mayor Banda Karthik Reddy were allowed to enter the office to submit the memorandum to the GHMC Commissioner, due to the non-availability of the commissioner they returned back without submitting the memorandum.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh alleged that the GHMC is not taking action even after the previous year rains took lives of many citizens and damaged immense property.