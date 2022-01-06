Hyderabad: BJP tears into KTR for rhetoric on Modi, Centre

Hyderabad: Hitting out at TRS working president KT Rama Rao for his rhetoric on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, State BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that his party would continue its fight against the TRS government, which was ruling the State in an autocratic manner.

Addressing a press conference along with senior leader Dr K Laxman, Chugh alleged that the TRS government was muzzling all the questioning voices. "They have arrested activists of political parties, journalists like Mallanna and also commoners," he said, accusing the police of dancing to the tunes of the ruling party.

"Even the IPS officers, who are supposed to serve people, worn pink clothes. The Karimnagar police commissioner, who is facing a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha, has arrested the president of a national party. He has acted as a 'goonda' in uniform. They behaved as if they were arresting a gangster. I welcome the decision of the High Court to release Bandi Sanjay. We have confidence in judiciary," said Chugh.

He asserted that the police should know that the country runs on Constitution not on colonial rule. "The police are thinking that they are under colonial rule and Royal Act is in place, which allows them to arrest anyone," alleged Chugh.

Lambasting KTR, Chugh sought to know as to in which mutli national company KTR was working for during the statehood agitation and how many hours he had devoted for the Telangana cause? "You are enjoying power that came to you easily. Those who were in the Telangana agitation are now with the BJP," claimed Chugh.

Alleging that the KCR government was misusing the law, Chugh said the BJP was committed to fight on behalf of people and would not keep quiet until justice was served to them.