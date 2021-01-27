Hyderabad: BJP trying to divide country on communal lines says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at rival Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the saffron party was trying to divide the country on communal lines.

He also alleged said that the party was hatching conspiracies to execute its plans of communal polarisation in the country.

Speaking to the media persons, Uttam alleged that the BJP-led Central government was ignoring the ongoing agitation of farmers with regard to its three controversial farm laws and had adopted double standards on the issue.

Targeting the party rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he alleged that the State was witnessing a feudal rule in the State.