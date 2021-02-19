Hyderabad: BJP ups the ante against State government over murders

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Thursday stepped up its ante against the State government demanding a thorough probe into the murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani. The State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, alleged the hand of a ruling TRS local leaders. The incident proved his party charge of failing law and order. He demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the incident as well as irregularities of the ruling party leaders in Manthani.

A BJP delegation, led by its MLC and former Bar Council member N Ramchandra Rao, Legal Cell member K Anthony Reddy and joint convener Gokul Rama Rao Yadav submitted a memorandum to Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy. They found fault with the Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and ACP concerned and demanded their suspension for conducting a fair investigation into the incident.

The BJP leaders told the DGP that the victims have been filing PILs in the High Court and other statutory and judicial platforms against perceived injustices. They had filed a case even against the local police for the alleged custodial death, besides, cases against the land-sand mafia in the region and incurred their wrath.

Further, the victims had sought repeatedly police protection. But, it was denied despite being aware that they face threat perception. The incident would not have happened had the police provided security. The culprits, who explicitly enjoy the patronage of the ruling masters, were aware that the couple had no protection. And, they resorted to the brutal murder in full public view and in broad daylight, the delegation added.

Prejudice to the victims, the local police miserably failed to assess the situation. "We believe that Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, failed in his duty. It's his laxity and prejudice towards the victims that led to the murder," the leaders complained.

They demanded a special team to investigate the case to bring the culprits to justice. "We firmly believe that there are bigwigs behind the murder who wanted to silence voices which have been fighting consistently against the atrocities of the ruling class." The delegation noted that "the victim also mentioned the name of the TRS mandal president, who may have been the face of the larger group of conspirators, but the real conspirators are hiding".

The Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha chief Geetha Murthy led a protest to lay siege of DGP office to highlight the failing law and order problem in the State, and growing insecurity of people. Party GHMC corporators and the Morcha leader participated in the protest. They were arrested and shifted to Goshamahal police station.