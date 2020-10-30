Hyderabad: Blood donation camp organised in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: Blood donation camp was organised by Shadnagar police at Kings Palace in Shadnagar on Thursday. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav inaugurated the blood camp.

The MLA said that due to coronavirus and lockdown, the blood reserves at blood banks are very low and in a bid to help thalassemia, cancer and accident patients along with pregnant ladies, blood donation camps are being organised across Cyberabad.

He later appreciated the blood donors who participated in the camp and said that donating blood is a noble cause and requested everyone to help the needy by donating blood. He further stated that by one person donating blood will help save the lives of three people.

Thalassemia patients need blood every 15-20 days lifelong. While everyone had been staying safe and indoors in the Covid-19 times, blood donations came to a standstill and the future of many Thalassemia patients is now uncertain, he pointed.

Farooqnagar MPP Khaja Idris, ZPTC Venkatram Reddy, Shadnagar inspector Sridhar Kumar, SIs Suresh Yadav, Vijay Bhasker, Ranga Reddy district electronic media TUWJ president C Srisailam, Farooqnagar mandal TRS party president Laxman Nayak, Yuva Satha youth association president Laxman Kumar, Congress leaders Bhaskar were present along with others.