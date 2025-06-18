Live
Hyderabad: Bomb Threat at Begumpet Airport Triggers Major Security Operation
A bomb threat email sent to Begumpet Airport sparked panic and led to the evacuation of staff.
A bomb threat has created a stir at Begumpet Airport. The assailants sent an email to the airport authorities, stating that a bomb had been planted at the airport. The airport authorities were immediately alerted and informed the police.
Following this, the Telangana Special Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, and other security forces were deployed. Airport employees and staff were evacuated, and intensive checks were carried out.
Sniffer dogs and the bomb detection squad are thoroughly searching the airport. The Airport Authority has also deployed emergency support personnel as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the assailants who sent the email claiming there was a bomb at the airport. Full details of the incident are yet to be known.