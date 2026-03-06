Hyderabad Bomb Threat at IMD Office Turns Out to Be Hoax, Telangana Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad city is in shock after a sudden Hyderabad bomb threat by an anonymous caller who took responsibility for planting the explosive at the India Meteorological Department Hyderabad office.The security alert was triggered immediately at the IMD office , forcing staff to evacuate and taking a full-scale police security check. With the help of bomb squads and sniffer dogs, Hyderabad security team carefully executed the search in the premises and ensured that everything was in a good shape to validate the threat information.

The tense situation quickly spread across the city and got public attention. However, after deep inspections, authorities have confirmed that it was a hoax bomb threat and no explosives were found. Though it was a false alarm,the incident disrupted the operations and showcased the fragile security structure in public institutions.

The Telangana police investigation is now in the process to track the origin of the call and identify those responsible for the bomb threat hoax. Officials stressed that such false alarms not only create panic but also waste critical emergency resources. Legal action is expected against the perpetrators to deter similar incidents in the future.

This incident is a reminder for the Hyderabad residents showing an importance of vigilance and preparedness. The quick action of the Hyderabad police force reassured the citizens that firm security measures are in place but the misuse of threats to spread fear has raised questions about stricter monitoring and responsibility.

IMD bomb threat was a false alarm but it shows that the city needs robust security measures and proactive policing.The city is currently on high alert as investigations continue, to strengthen the resilience against such disruptions.