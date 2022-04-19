Hyderabad: Brahmotsavam of Cheryala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy from April 25

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Cheryala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Cheryala, in Keesara mandal of Medchal district, will be held from April 25 to 28.

Devasthanam president Mallarpu Lakshmi Narayan said the celebrations would be held every day from 5 am to 9 pm. There would be every day Ganpati Puja, Agni Sthapana, Raksha Bandhan, Shri Sudarshan Narasimha Yagam, Shri Vishnu Sahasranama Samuhikh Parayan, Punyavachan, teertha prasad distribution, Anna Santparan. On the last day a grand Shobha Yatra of Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy would be taken out in the village.

According to instructions of acharyas of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Gayatri Veda Vidya Parishad, it has been decided to celebrate Varshikh Bramhosthav according to the Pancha Ratra Agam, said Narayan. He said all arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees attending the Bramhostavam.

"Because of Covid restrictions, the celebrations during the last two years were taken up without devotees. This year, with the blessings of Sri Narasimha Swamy, there was no Covid scare". The temple committee has urged devotees to join Brahmotsavam and take Anna Prasadam after having the lord's darshan.