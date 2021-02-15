Hyderabad: Brain dead gives fresh lease of life to 8

Hyderabad: With an objective to promote organ donation in society, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Sunday felicitated the family members of V Narsi Reddy who had donated his kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and corneas. He along with Cyberabad and Rachakonda police officials visited the family of the organ donor at Mothkur town of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The organ donor V Narsi Reddy was declared brain dead at a hospital in the city and on February 1,his family members came forward and donated his organs to give a new lease of life to around eight persons suffering with various organ issues including one heart transplantation at the Apollo Hospital

Sajjanar felicitated Narsi Reddy's wife V Nirmala, two sons and his mother V Sugunamma, brother-in-law Nagam Venkat Reddy and uncle Padma Reddy. He also conveyed his deep gratitude to them on behalf of the police and Jeevandan.

The CP appreciated the efforts of the family to donate organs for humanitarian cause and assured them all kinds of help. "People need to understand that the Jeevandan scheme is a transparent system and more efficient and effective. It is having a very robust system. Telangana Jeevandan has become a role model to the entire country. The Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are planning to have a sustainable collaboration with the Jeevandanprogramme and to engage themselves directly in spreading awareness among the police personnel and the public," the CP said.