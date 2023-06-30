Hyderabad: Bride gives birth a day after marriage

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has come to light in Secunderabad after a bride gave birth to a baby a day after the wedding. According to the sources, a woman from Secunderabad got married to a man from Greater Noida on June 26. On the night of the wedding, she complained of stomachache. She was rushed to the hospital immediately.



Hearing what the doctors said there, the bridegroom's eyes were filled with tears. Doctors said she was pregnant. The next day the bride gave birth to a baby girl.

In fact, before the wedding, the groom's family members were suspicious as the bride's stomach was a little bigger and they questioned the bride's family members about the same. However, they said that she underwent an operation to remove stones from her stomach.

Satisfied with this answer, the groom's family members did not object to the marriage. On the other hand, her parents already knew that their daughter was pregnant. However, they hid it.

When the bride gave birth, there was a fight between the two families. The groom's parents did not agree to accept her as a daughter-in-law. Her parents brought her from Noida to Secunderabad.