Hyderabad: Bring out book on engineers' contribution says Boinpally Vinod Kumar

Khairatabad: Telangana State Planning Commission deputy chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar on Sunday paid rich tributes to engineers here to mark the Telangana Engineers' Day.

He garlanded statues of noted engineers Nawab Ali Bahadur, Mokshagundam Viswesaraiah and R Vidyasagar Rao.

Vinod Kumar stated stated that soon after getting statehood, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had honoured engineers by announcing the Telangana Engineers' Day in memory of Nawab Bahadur.

He observed that "engineers played a key role in the statehood movement. We need to bring out a book on the engineers who contributed to the State and country's development, he exhorted.

"If we can bring their services in form of a book it will remain in history. We will support the engineers and employees in the State's development".

Among those present at the event included engineers' association president Venkatesh, Water Resources chairman V Prakash, CMO OSD Sridhar Deshpande, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar, engineers Shyam Prasad Reddy, Damodhar Reddy, Muralidhar, Janardhan.