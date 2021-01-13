Hyderabad : Bring Trans Union under RBI, CPI urges PM Modi

Hyderabad : Former CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana on Tuesday urged the Centre to check barbaric loan recovery process by Trans Union CIBIL Limited. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and appealed to take immediate action. He asked to ban the process of loan recovery to prevent harassment.

Narayana said that action in this regard would put an end to harassment to customers by the Trans Union CIBIL Limited. This financial institution is offering instant loans to people on any identity card like Aadhaar, PAN card and others. However, the way they are recovering is not proper as its agents and staff are harassing them. As a result, five persons of poor family ended their lives he deplored.

The Centre has to ensure that this financial institution should be brought under RBII ambit to check the recovery harassment. Small businesses men traders, middle class and marginal sections are being victimised in the process. The CPI leader urged the Modi government to check the problem by necessary action, wrote the CPI leader.