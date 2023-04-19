Hyderabad: BRS Atmeeya Sammelans set to become order of the day soon

Hyderabad: The BRS district leaders are focusing on voters of their constituencies living here as scores are taking up 'Atmeeya Sammelans' of activists in the city.

Some leaders and many voters from the district live in the city as part of their duties. Whenever there is an election, these voters go to their native place and vote. The leaders have voters' database and also list of beneficiaries of government schemes.

Also, they have details of party activists, who get active during elections.To have connect with them the leaders are taking Atmeeya Sammelans to their door steps. They are enquiring about the pending issues and assuring to fulfill their demands.

Recently, MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy (Devarakadra) organised Atmeeya Sammelan at a function hall in Champapet. Reddy said the meeting was cordial. It was attended by Minister V Srinivas Goud and MLA D Sudheer Reddy, MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy.

The Atmeeya Sammelans had benefited the party in the previous elections, especially during the council and Munugode by-election, when meetings were organised in LB Nagar constituency. The party leaders are adopting the same formula for the next elections.

Going by the success, the party has asked the leaders to continue these sammelans till May-end. The party leaders feel that these meetings would help them have a connect with activists and also their family members. They would benefit them in the next Assembly elections. The leaders said there would be more such meetings in future for voters from districts like Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar.