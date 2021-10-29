Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with 45 tolas of gold from contractor's house in Jubilee Hills

Burglars decamped with 45 tolas of gold ornaments from a contractor's house here at Road no. 78 in Jubilee Hills. The police said that the offenders sneaked into the contractor's house on Thursday night and stole 45 tolas of gold.







The contractor who learned about the robbery on Friday morning alerted the Jubilee Hills police who rushed to the place along with the CLUES team to collect details. They registered a case and launched a probe.





The police said that they are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The worth of stolen gold ornaments is estimated of Rs 21.6 lakh, they added.

